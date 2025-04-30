Lewis Hamilton announces new signing in lucrative deal

Lewis Hamilton has taken to his Instagram story ahead of the Miami Grand Prix to announce a new signing away from the track.

Hamilton joined Ferrari back in January, with the team and brands associated with the seven-time world champion making the most out of the marketing opportunities available from pairing the most successful and iconic team on the F1 grid with the most successful driver of all time.

The Brit's 39.4 million Instagram followers have been treated to some imagery that will go down in F1 history, with the 40-year-old posing for photos alongside iconic Ferrari cars, and wearing the historic red of the luxury sportscar brand.

However, on-track, the signing has not worked out too well, with Hamilton's 2025 season getting off to a disappointing start. Hamilton currently sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship on just 31 points from his opening five grands prix weekends with Ferrari.

Ahead of a crucial Miami GP weekend for team and driver, Hamilton has been snapped up by trading card and collectable company Topps, with the brand announcing in an official statement that Hamilton had signed a 'trading card and memorabilia deal'.

"We’re excited to announce that we’ve signed an exclusive trading card & memorabilia deal with Lewis Hamilton," the caption on the Instagram post read. "Welcome to the family, Lewis!"

Hamilton shared that post to his Instagram story, in confirmation of the new deal having been signed.

Hamilton hoping to add to sprint victory

Hamilton's early season misery has been compounded by the fact that he hasn't been able to get close to team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying, with the Monegasque driver having beaten him four times out of five so far in 2025.

The story has been similar during full-length races too, with Leclerc now sat 16 points ahead of Hamilton in the drivers' championship.

However, Hamilton brilliantly claimed victory during the Chinese GP sprint race back in March, and that will give him confidence that he can still challenge the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen for race victories, if given the car.

This weekend's event in Miami is another sprint race weekend, meaning there are a maximum of 33 points on offer if one driver can secure victory in both of the weekend's races.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen in transfer proposition as Hamilton tipped to LEAVE Ferrari

Related