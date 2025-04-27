close global

Lewis Hamilton US dreams open up as Ferrari driver tipped for rival team move - F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.

Ferrari handed F1 driver switch warning as star tipped for rival move

Ferrari have been sent a stark warning about the future of one of their drivers, with a Formula 1 race winner tipping him for a move to a rival team.

Why ONE F1 team is more 'appropriate' for Max Verstappen than Red Bull

Former Red Bull junior team boss Franz Tost has backed one team in particular to be the main suitor for Max Verstappen.

Massive Daniel Ricciardo error proves perfect warning for McLaren F1 star

Daniel Ricciardo was the light of Formula 1, and although his legions of fans and the remaining drivers on the grid are certainly missing his presence this season, it could be argued that his downfall was of his own doing, not Red Bull's.

British F1 star braves divisive fashion choice... but it might gain Lewis Hamilton approval

One British star who seems to have shared an interest in following the path of Hamilton's somewhat interesting style is rookie star Ollie Bearman.

Alonso targeted by rival boss as Aston Martin star absent from team announcement - F1 Recap
Alonso targeted by rival boss as Aston Martin star absent from team announcement - F1 Recap

  • April 26, 2025 23:57
McLaren boss Brown announces exit as Red Bull handed boost - F1 Recap
McLaren boss Brown announces exit as Red Bull handed boost - F1 Recap

  • April 25, 2025 23:58

Lewis Hamilton US dreams open up as Ferrari driver tipped for rival team move - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Hamilton saves bamboozled Ferrari team-mate Leclerc after hilarious blunder

  • 2 hours ago
Massive Daniel Ricciardo error proves perfect warning for McLaren F1 star

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton plans HUGE New York moment as Ferrari storm clouds gather

  • Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen's heated exchange with FIA boss caught on camera

  • Yesterday 19:59
