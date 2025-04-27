Lewis Hamilton US dreams open up as Ferrari driver tipped for rival team move - F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton US dreams open up as Ferrari driver tipped for rival team move - F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton may be struggling at Ferrari and heading into a huge week for his F1 team. But that is far from the only thing on his mind.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari handed F1 driver switch warning as star tipped for rival move
Ferrari have been sent a stark warning about the future of one of their drivers, with a Formula 1 race winner tipping him for a move to a rival team.
➡️ READ MORE
Why ONE F1 team is more 'appropriate' for Max Verstappen than Red Bull
Former Red Bull junior team boss Franz Tost has backed one team in particular to be the main suitor for Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
Massive Daniel Ricciardo error proves perfect warning for McLaren F1 star
Daniel Ricciardo was the light of Formula 1, and although his legions of fans and the remaining drivers on the grid are certainly missing his presence this season, it could be argued that his downfall was of his own doing, not Red Bull's.
➡️ READ MORE
British F1 star braves divisive fashion choice... but it might gain Lewis Hamilton approval
One British star who seems to have shared an interest in following the path of Hamilton's somewhat interesting style is rookie star Ollie Bearman.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton US dreams open up as Ferrari driver tipped for rival team move - F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton saves bamboozled Ferrari team-mate Leclerc after hilarious blunder
- 2 hours ago
Massive Daniel Ricciardo error proves perfect warning for McLaren F1 star
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner facing Red Bull future uncertainty as F1 driver switch tipped for rival team
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton plans HUGE New York moment as Ferrari storm clouds gather
- Yesterday 20:57
Verstappen's heated exchange with FIA boss caught on camera
- Yesterday 19:59
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun