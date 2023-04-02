Raging Sainz HITS OUT at stewards: 'Most unfair penalty I've seen in my life'

Ewan Gale

Carlos Sainz has labelled the five-second penalty handed to him for colliding with Fernando Alonso at the Australian Grand Prix as "the most unfair penalty I have seen in my life".

The Spaniard sat fourth on the grid when the race restarted with two laps remaining after a controversial red flag was thrown by FIA race control.

But Sainz's front left tyre hit the rear right of Alonso's Aston Martin at turn one at the restart, sending the two-time champion into a spin.

With another red flag thrown after carnage behind the all-Spanish skirmish, Sainz was then hit with a five-second time penalty by the stewards – leading to a furious reaction from Sainz after the race.

Attempting to remain restrained as he spoke to Sky Sports, Sainz said: "I prefer not to talk right now, honestly. I am too disappointed and I am going to say bad things.

"It is the most unfair penalty I have seen in my life. I am going to go to the stewards and talk to them."

"It is the biggest disgrace I've seen in the sport for many years and whatever I'm going to say now, I'd rather not say it," a furious Sainz explained to Viaplay.

Sainz shows disgust on team radio

Sainz was alerted to his five-second time penalty whilst in the cockpit waiting to resume, leading to a passioned plea over team radio.

"No, it cannot be, Ricky," he said to race engineer Riccardo Adami.

"Do I deserve to be out of the points? No, no, it is unacceptable.

"Tell them, it is unacceptable, they need to wait until the race is finished and discuss with me.

"Please, please, please, please, please wait and discuss with me.

"Clearly, the penalty is not deserved, it is too severe."

