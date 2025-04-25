Schumacher reveals reason why Alpine are reluctant to axe Doohan
Ex-Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher has revealed why Alpine are refusing to ditch Jack Doohan from their driver lineup.
The rookie replaced Esteban Ocon for the 2025 campaign, but it has been a tough start to life in F1 for the Australian, failing to score a single point for the team over the first five grands prix of the year.
Speculation over Doohan's future at Alpine has been a topic of debate since before the season got under way following the team's decision to add Franco Colapinto - who impressed during a short stint at Williams last season - to their reserve driver pool.
Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore admitted that Doohan was under immediate pressure from the start of the season, but has so far remained tight-lipped on the driver's struggles.
How long will Doohan last at Alpine?
As the pressure continues to build on Doohan, Schumacher has suggested that a lucrative sponsorship agreement may be the reason why he is still holding on to his seat.
"It’s still early, of course, and Doohan has a very experienced team-mate in [Pierre] Gasly, who is also well established in the team and has support," Schumacher said on Sky Sports Germany's F1 podcast, Backstage Boxengasse.
"That’s why it’s maybe a bit harsh and unfair, but I would say that, compared to the other rookies, he’s not really going to be a contender for the title.
"That said, I don’t think he’ll be swapped for the time being. I hear Doohan has a sponsor worth €10 million.
"That’s why I can imagine Doohan keeping his seat for a while, although Flavio can always provide surprises."
Doohan is one of just four drivers yet to have got off the mark in 2025, with former world champion Fernando Alonso, Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto completing the list.
Having finished the previous campaign with a flourish to seal sixth spot in the constructors' championship, hopes were high that Alpine would be able to kick on this year.
But following another miserable weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which saw Gasly crash out on the opening lap - the team currently sit ninth in the standings having accumulated just six points.
