FIA announce Red Bull star under investigation in post-race summons at Saudi GP

Red Bull Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda was called to see the FIA race stewards after the conclusion of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda was involved in a lap one crash with Alpine's Pierre Gasly, a crash that saw both drivers have to retire from the race.

Following the end of the race, it was confirmed that both Tsunoda and Gasly were summoned to the stewards' room, with Tsunoda noted by the stewards as 'allegedly causing a crash with car 10 (Gasly)'.

However, an official FIA document later confirmed that no further action would be taken, with both drivers escaping punishment, and the collision effectively being seen as a racing incident.

The crash happened heading in to turn four, and caused a lap one safety car as marshals worked hard to clear Gasly's car off the track. Remarkably, Tsunoda carried on back to the pits, where the damage was considered to be too great for him to continue.

Tsunoda's miserable Red Bull start

Following a fairly consistent first two grand prix weekends following his promotion to the main Red Bull team last month, Tsunoda will have been looking for more after his best qualifying so far for his new team.

The Japanese star's eighth-place qualifying result was the first time since the 2024 Azerbaijan GP that Red Bull had managed to get both cars into the top eight in qualifying.

Tsunoda has claimed two points so far across three races at Red Bull, more than his predecessors Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson had managed in the last seven races across 2024 and 2025.

F1 RACE RESULTS: Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory

