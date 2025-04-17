Struggling F1 star handed huge boost over future

Formula 1 star Jack Doohan - who has been under immense pressure to keep his seat in 2025 - has been handed a huge boost by his team boss.

Alpine managed to get their first points on the board at the Bahrain Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly finishing seventh, but Australian Doohan once again finished well short of the points-scoring positions, down in 15th.

That was despite a career-best qualifying in which he managed to put his Alpine in 11th, although that was overshadowed by Gasly's incredible fourth-place showing in the same session.

Doohan has been under almost immediate pressure since joining Alpine as a full-time driver for the first time at the start of 2025.

The 22-year-old has been waiting in the wings for his chance since 2023, acting as a test and reserve driver for the past two seasons, but when he was finally promoted, the team signed a number of other young talents to their ranks.

2024 star Franco Colapinto was signed from Williams on a long-term deal, initially as a reserve driver, but rumours have been swirling that he could be in line to replace Doohan if the Aussie continues to struggle.

Will Doohan race the whole 2025 season?

Now, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes has given Doohan a vote of confidence, suggesting that the youngster has been learning well in his new role alongside experienced racer Gasly.

"Jack, to give him credit, he’s learning well," Oakes told media after the Bahrain GP.

"You never get much credit in F1 when you’re a youngster and everyone’s sort of looking at what you’re up to, but I think he’ll definitely feel more confident after this weekend."

As well as Colapinto, Alpine have announced Paul Aron and Kush Maini as reserve drivers for 2025, ensuring they have a huge amount of young talent in their ranks as they try to become a championship-challenging outfit in the future.

However, in the short-term, that just puts added pressure on the shoulders of Doohan, who is currently sat 19th in the drivers' championship without a single point to his name.

