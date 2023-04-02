Verstappen WRONG, Hamilton RIGHT - Australian GP restart controversy explained

Sam Hall

Sunday 2 April 2023 08:18 - Updated: 08:18

Max Verstappen sparked controversy by questioning why Lewis Hamilton allowed the safety car to escape as drivers prepared for a red flag restart at the Australian Grand Prix.

Drivers are ordinarily required to "keep within ten car lengths" of the safety car unless it is on the lap that the vehicle is returning to the pit lane.

Although the safety car WAS set to return to the pits after leading the field around for a single lap following an early red flag period in Australia, the fact that the race was set to resume from the grid caused confusion.

Initially, Verstappen questioned the seven-time champion's actions via team radio before replays showed the effect of Hamilton's slow pace with drivers in the lower order tripping over one another through the turn six-seven chicane.

The restart procedure was initially looked at by the FIA stewards but it was swiftly declared that no further action was required.

Here is why!

F1 Sporting Regulations Article 58.11 IN FULL

"58.11 If track conditions are considered suitable to resume the sprint session or the race from a standing start, the message “STANDING START PROCEDURE” will be sent to all Competitors using the official messaging system at a time no later than one (1) minute signal detailed in Article 58.5.

"When the clerk of the course decides it is safe to call in the safety car, the message “STANDING START” will be sent to all Competitors using the official messaging system, all FIA light panels will display “SS” and the safety car’s orange lights will be extinguished. This will be the signal to the Competitors and drivers that the safety car will be entering the pit lane at the end of that lap.

"At this point the first car in line behind the safety car may dictate the pace and, if necessary, fall more than ten (10) car lengths behind it

"As the safety car is approaching the pit entry the FIA light panels will be extinguished."

FOLLOW LIVE: Australian GP LIVE: RED FLAG in Melbourne after Albon crash