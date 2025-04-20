Ferrari 'concerned over Lewis Hamilton F1 form' as Valentino Rossi returns to the top - GPFans Recap

close global

There is 'embarrassment' growing inside Ferrari surrounding Lewis Hamilton's early season form, according to a report in Italian media.

Valentino Rossi takes incredible POLE for Imola showdown

Nine-time world motorcycling champion Valentino Rossi has secured his first pole in the FIA World Endurance Championship in LMGT3.

F1 Results: Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory

Oscar Piastri took a third win of the 2025 Formula 1 season on Sunday in Jeddah, leapfrogging team-mate Lando Norris in the standings to lead the drivers' championship for the first time.

Ex-FIA chief slams 'unfair' treatment following shock resignation

A former FIA boss has hit out at the organisation over their 'unfair' treatment of him prior to his shock resignation.

'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments

Martin Brundle came under fire from F1 fans after claiming Lewis Hamilton was 'naughty' during an on-track battle with Lando Norris.

