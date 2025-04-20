Ferrari 'concerned over Lewis Hamilton F1 form' as Valentino Rossi returns to the top - GPFans Recap
There is 'embarrassment' growing inside Ferrari surrounding Lewis Hamilton's early season form, according to a report in Italian media.
Valentino Rossi takes incredible POLE for Imola showdown
Nine-time world motorcycling champion Valentino Rossi has secured his first pole in the FIA World Endurance Championship in LMGT3.
F1 Results: Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory
Oscar Piastri took a third win of the 2025 Formula 1 season on Sunday in Jeddah, leapfrogging team-mate Lando Norris in the standings to lead the drivers' championship for the first time.
Ex-FIA chief slams 'unfair' treatment following shock resignation
A former FIA boss has hit out at the organisation over their 'unfair' treatment of him prior to his shock resignation.
'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments
Martin Brundle came under fire from F1 fans after claiming Lewis Hamilton was 'naughty' during an on-track battle with Lando Norris.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun