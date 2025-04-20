'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments
'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments
Martin Brundle came under fire from F1 fans after claiming Lewis Hamilton was 'naughty' during an on-track battle with Lando Norris.
The Ferrari driver twice allowed Norris to pass before using the DRS to take the place back, with Brundle criticising the move by the seven-time world champion.
Some Sky Sports F1 viewers on social media believed the comments were hypocritical, claiming that the driver-turned-pundit has a vendetta against Hamilton as he had previously hailed Fernando Alonso for a similar manoeuvre.
A few members of the F1 Twitter community even went so far as to claim that Brundle had escalated his 'hatred' of the British driver this season, while others voted for Hamilton as Driver of the Day in the hopes it might provoke Brundle on screen.
Brundle had been snubbed by musician Usher in the customary grid walk and one viewer claimed that the refusal could have been connected to his 'constant biased commentary against Lewis.'
F1 fans slam Brundle for Hamilton comments
WTF is Brundle's problem with Lewis— Asi (@ASTHA__21) April 20, 2025
Brundle hates Lewis— Jen (@jenros2) April 20, 2025
A couple of years back Alonso did the DRS thing to Lewis. Brundle loved it. Now, when Lewis does it to Lando it's "naughty".— Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) April 20, 2025
Give me a break! #F1 #SaudiArabianGP
Martin Brundle running to criticize anything Lewis does pic.twitter.com/cAX8zKeqcM— B (@B_WTB) April 20, 2025
So why is Lewis naughty..Wtf Brundle— Pervash🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@pervashneeN) April 20, 2025
It’s “naughty” from Lewis but if Verstappen does that it’s brilliant driving. Ok Brundle 🙄— Skydog #KompanyOUT (@FCB_Skydog) April 20, 2025
Martin Brundle?? What exactly was naughty about what Lewis did??— GeorgeK VII 👑 (@GeorgeK_VII) April 20, 2025
But when Fernando Alonso does it it’s great race craft??
Can’t stand this guy this season
Sorry, but what did Lewis do wrong?— 🇯🇲7hanos876🇯🇲 (@thanos876) April 20, 2025
Why’s Brundle saying that was a little bit naughty?
has martin brundle upgraded his version of hate for lewis recently or what pic.twitter.com/Tfl9d5IdnP— Dev (@daniversulk) April 20, 2025
Martin brundle saying such sweet things about piastri, Russell and Norris but the second Lewis Hamilton says anything about his car on the radio, Brundle turns into an enormous dumb baby that doesn’t understand an F1 car and just bashes Lewis.— Sal Renteria (@Salisit) April 20, 2025
What is brundle problem! Seriously the little snippy comments about Lewis and Ferrari are just so obvious lately #F1 #SaudiArabianGP— Lauren Austin (@MsLaurenAustin) April 20, 2025
F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory
Usher standing with Lewis Hamilton refusing Martin Brundle the interview just made my day. Absolutely deserves the cold shoulder for his constant biased commentary against Lewis #SaudiArabianGP #Formula1— Mr Smug 28 (@Richblackdude) April 20, 2025
How these so-called experts can judge Lewis after 5 races is beyond me. There was always going to be a period of transition. Brundle and the rest should know better. Shame there is no other option for coverage.— Chris Pike (@ChrisPi53289533) April 20, 2025
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari 'concerned over Lewis Hamilton F1 form' as Valentino Rossi returns to the top - GPFans Recap
- 2 hours ago
'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm Lando Norris penalty verdict after bizarre investigation
- 3 hours ago
'Oscar Piastri will DOMINATE the 2025 world championship' - Saudi Grand Prix Hot Takes
- Yesterday 21:43
FIA announce Red Bull star under investigation in post-race summons at Saudi GP
- Yesterday 21:05
F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen PENALTY hands title rival Saudi Grand Prix victory
- Yesterday 20:31
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun