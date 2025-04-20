'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments

Martin Brundle came under fire from F1 fans after claiming Lewis Hamilton was 'naughty' during an on-track battle with Lando Norris.

The Ferrari driver twice allowed Norris to pass before using the DRS to take the place back, with Brundle criticising the move by the seven-time world champion.

Some Sky Sports F1 viewers on social media believed the comments were hypocritical, claiming that the driver-turned-pundit has a vendetta against Hamilton as he had previously hailed Fernando Alonso for a similar manoeuvre.

A few members of the F1 Twitter community even went so far as to claim that Brundle had escalated his 'hatred' of the British driver this season, while others voted for Hamilton as Driver of the Day in the hopes it might provoke Brundle on screen.

Brundle had been snubbed by musician Usher in the customary grid walk and one viewer claimed that the refusal could have been connected to his 'constant biased commentary against Lewis.'

F1 fans slam Brundle for Hamilton comments

WTF is Brundle's problem with Lewis — Asi (@ASTHA__21) April 20, 2025

Brundle hates Lewis — Jen (@jenros2) April 20, 2025

A couple of years back Alonso did the DRS thing to Lewis. Brundle loved it. Now, when Lewis does it to Lando it's "naughty".



Give me a break! #F1 #SaudiArabianGP — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) April 20, 2025

Martin Brundle running to criticize anything Lewis does pic.twitter.com/cAX8zKeqcM — B (@B_WTB) April 20, 2025

So why is Lewis naughty..Wtf Brundle — Pervash🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@pervashneeN) April 20, 2025

It’s “naughty” from Lewis but if Verstappen does that it’s brilliant driving. Ok Brundle 🙄 — Skydog #KompanyOUT (@FCB_Skydog) April 20, 2025

Martin Brundle?? What exactly was naughty about what Lewis did??



But when Fernando Alonso does it it’s great race craft??



Can’t stand this guy this season — GeorgeK VII 👑 (@GeorgeK_VII) April 20, 2025

Sorry, but what did Lewis do wrong?



Why’s Brundle saying that was a little bit naughty? — 🇯🇲7hanos876🇯🇲 (@thanos876) April 20, 2025

has martin brundle upgraded his version of hate for lewis recently or what pic.twitter.com/Tfl9d5IdnP — Dev (@daniversulk) April 20, 2025

Martin brundle saying such sweet things about piastri, Russell and Norris but the second Lewis Hamilton says anything about his car on the radio, Brundle turns into an enormous dumb baby that doesn’t understand an F1 car and just bashes Lewis. — Sal Renteria (@Salisit) April 20, 2025

What is brundle problem! Seriously the little snippy comments about Lewis and Ferrari are just so obvious lately #F1 #SaudiArabianGP — Lauren Austin (@MsLaurenAustin) April 20, 2025

Usher standing with Lewis Hamilton refusing Martin Brundle the interview just made my day. Absolutely deserves the cold shoulder for his constant biased commentary against Lewis #SaudiArabianGP #Formula1 — Mr Smug 28 (@Richblackdude) April 20, 2025

How these so-called experts can judge Lewis after 5 races is beyond me. There was always going to be a period of transition. Brundle and the rest should know better. Shame there is no other option for coverage. — Chris Pike (@ChrisPi53289533) April 20, 2025

