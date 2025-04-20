'Brundle hates Lewis' - Sky Sports F1 pundit slammed for Hamilton comments

close global

Martin Brundle came under fire from F1 fans after claiming Lewis Hamilton was 'naughty' during an on-track battle with Lando Norris.

The Ferrari driver twice allowed Norris to pass before using the DRS to take the place back, with Brundle criticising the move by the seven-time world champion.

Some Sky Sports F1 viewers on social media believed the comments were hypocritical, claiming that the driver-turned-pundit has a vendetta against Hamilton as he had previously hailed Fernando Alonso for a similar manoeuvre.

A few members of the F1 Twitter community even went so far as to claim that Brundle had escalated his 'hatred' of the British driver this season, while others voted for Hamilton as Driver of the Day in the hopes it might provoke Brundle on screen.

Brundle had been snubbed by musician Usher in the customary grid walk and one viewer claimed that the refusal could have been connected to his 'constant biased commentary against Lewis.'

F1 fans slam Brundle for Hamilton comments

