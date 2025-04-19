Horner left stunned after qualifying as F1 star's phone swiped - F1 Recap
Max Verstappen's pole position for Red Bull left team boss Christian Horner pleasantly stunned ahead of Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
F1 star's phone stolen in Saudi Grand Prix mishap
Williams star Alex Albon has taken to social media to reveal evidence of four-time world champion Max Verstappen stealing his phone during media day at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Qualifying Results: Verstappen handed shock as huge crash rocks Saudi Grand Prix
Max Verstappen produced a sensational pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after Lando Norris crashed in Q3, as the championship fight takes a shock twist.
FIA confirm Max Verstappen engine change for Saudi Grand Prix
Formula 1's governing body have officially confirmed that Max Verstappen's car has had a number of changes made to it ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.
Lando Norris admits frustration over ‘forced’ McLaren change
World championship leader Lando Norris has suggested that he is having to drive his 2025 McLaren car differently to how he has in previous seasons.
