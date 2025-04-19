FIA confirm Max Verstappen engine change for Saudi Grand Prix

Formula 1's governing body have officially confirmed that Max Verstappen's car has had a number of changes made to it ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen has taken a number of new power unit parts for the race weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and the other two Honda-powered cars on the F1 grid driven by Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson.

In an official FIA document, Verstappen was confirmed to be taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), a new turbocharger, a new MGU-H, MGU-K and a new exhaust system.

As the engine changes conform with the FIA sporting regulations, neither Verstappen nor his rivals will take a penalty, with it being a legal practice ahead of such a demanding circuit in Saudi Arabia.

All of the above parts are also allowed to be changed either four or eight times in a season.

Honda engine changes confirmed in Jeddah

With it being the fifth round of a 24-race season in Saudi Arabia, now seems like a sensible time to take some allocated new engine parts to try and avoid excessive wear following four demanding race weekends to start off the year.

All of the Honda-powered cars have implemented the same changes at the same time, however, the other drivers to make changes to their cars this weekend were Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan in the Alpines.

If drivers exceed the number of power unit elements allowed for 2025 over the course of the season, they will incur a penalty, but most of the above drivers have only used one fresh part so far this year.

Doohan and Lawson, however, are already on their second MGU-H and turbocharger, something that could lead to penalties later in the season, with just four of both being allowed throughout the campaign.

Verstappen is hoping to bounce back in Jeddah after finishing down in sixth last time out, now looking to challenge for the podium at the Saudi GP to try and stay in touch with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship.

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after 'dangerous' Saudi Grand Prix incident

Related