FIA announce Lando Norris car inspection at Saudi Grand Prix

The FIA have announced that Lando Norris' McLaren has been selected for inspection ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Formula 1's governing body confirmed Norris' machinery as part of a standard car display procedure which will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Friday ahead of the on-track action for the fifth round of the 2025 campaign.

Certain cars are chosen for this procedure ahead of every race weekend, with the F1 machinery presented outside the team's garage for fans and media to observe.

The British star's car will also be joined by Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber and Liam Lawson's RB as part of the standard display.

Will Norris bounce back in Jeddah after team-mate defeat?

The 25-year-old papaya driver projected a defeated demeanour last time out across the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Despite securing yet another career podium in the pinnacle of motorsport, it was Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri who secured victory, maintaining his head start after lining up in pole position for last Sunday's race where Norris could only manage a P6 start.

Norris, who is frequently self-critical of his displays on track, surprisingly admitted to the media after qualifying last week: "I feel like I’ve never driven a Formula 1 car before," a stark contrast to the consistently laidback Piastri who now sits just three points behind his team-mate in the drivers' standings.

Ahead of the final round of the season's first triple-header, Norris maintains his lead in the championship but has continued to speak out over the uncomfortable nature of piloting the MCL39.

Whilst his personal dislike of the papaya machinery is clear, McLaren have demonstrated across the opening stages of 2025 that they are in a much more comfortable position than rivals Red Bull.

Christian Horner's outfit have certainly dropped back the order compared to their strong start last year, where Max Verstappen and now axed F1 star Sergio Perez finished P1 and P2 respectively at Jeddah in 2024.

This year, a McLaren one-two could be on the cards if Norris earns back confidence in the MCL39 and his ability to drive it across this race weekend.

