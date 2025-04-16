close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP

Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP

Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP

Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP

Lewis Hamilton has shared details on how he felt uncomfortable during his maiden season in Formula 1 before managing to go against constant push backs.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 chief baffled by Bahrain GP disqualification

A team boss at a Formula 1 outfit has been left baffled verdict on the causes of Nico Hulkenberg’s Bahrain Grand Prix disqualification.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell issues DAMNING FIA assessment following shock exit

Formula 1 star George Russell has hit out at the FIA following last week's announcement that one of the organisation's key figures had resigned from his position.

➡️ READ MORE

Iconic circuit at risk of being axed from F1 calendar

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has cast doubt over the future of one of the sport's most historic circuits.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton dog Roscoe given health update after pneumonia diagnosis

Lewis Hamilton’s pet dog Roscoe has been diagnosed with pneumonia after his trainer Kirstin McMillan provided an update on his condition via social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 FIA George Russell Nico Hulkenberg
Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline provided as Ferrari season dominance revealed - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen Red Bull exit deadline provided as Ferrari season dominance revealed - F1 Recap

  • April 15, 2025 23:55
Lewis Hamilton disqualification prompts George Russell question as Max Verstappen Red Bull update issued - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Lewis Hamilton disqualification prompts George Russell question as Max Verstappen Red Bull update issued - F1 Recap

  • April 14, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

F1 star settles argument as rivals accuse him of going BALD!

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team 'FORCED' to give £14m gift to axed driver

  • Yesterday 21:55
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen Red Bull exit 'done already' reports Sky F1 pundit

  • Yesterday 20:56
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement

  • Yesterday 20:41
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton claims team boss snub ahead of 'horrible' experience

  • Yesterday 19:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x