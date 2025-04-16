Hamilton reveals 'horrible' experience as Bahrain disqualification baffles F1 chief - F1 RECAP
Lewis Hamilton has shared details on how he felt uncomfortable during his maiden season in Formula 1 before managing to go against constant push backs.
F1 chief baffled by Bahrain GP disqualification
A team boss at a Formula 1 outfit has been left baffled verdict on the causes of Nico Hulkenberg’s Bahrain Grand Prix disqualification.
Russell issues DAMNING FIA assessment following shock exit
Formula 1 star George Russell has hit out at the FIA following last week's announcement that one of the organisation's key figures had resigned from his position.
Iconic circuit at risk of being axed from F1 calendar
Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has cast doubt over the future of one of the sport's most historic circuits.
Hamilton dog Roscoe given health update after pneumonia diagnosis
Lewis Hamilton’s pet dog Roscoe has been diagnosed with pneumonia after his trainer Kirstin McMillan provided an update on his condition via social media.
