Lewis Hamilton disqualification prompts George Russell question as Max Verstappen Red Bull update issued - F1 Recap
Red Bull's motorsport adviser Helmut Marko has revealed the team have serious concerns over the future of star driver Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves Mercedes got lucky at Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's debut season with Ferrari Formula 1 team has not got off to the fairytale start it was cracked up to be.
Max Verstappen faces a famous Ferrari problem... and a Fernando Alonso one too
It has come slightly earlier in the Max Verstappen and Red Bull cycle than expected but a question that seemed utterly absurd even a year ago now looks about as relevant as ever.
Unexpected Ferrari bonus and Lando vs the world: Things you might've missed from the Bahrain GP
A 2025 Formula 1 grand prix being held at a downright sociable time? It's a (nearly) Easter miracle.
Oscar Piastri reminded fans that he's the man with a dominant victory, while Lando Norris overcame some issues (starting sixth, immediately getting a penalty, his awful little beard) to finish on the podium.
Of course, you probably know those things. Maybe you watched the race, or the highlights, or some devilishly handsome and charming stranger's chequered flag report, so you know the headlines.
But hey, were you paying close enough attention to spot...
F1 2025 Standings: Max Verstappen demoted after shock Bahrain Grand Prix result
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been demoted in the 2025 drivers' championship standings following a nightmare weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
