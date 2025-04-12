Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari team following a shocking qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren star reveals weight penalty fears for Bahrain Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has revealed McLaren could be at risk of a weight penalty at the Bahrain Grand Prix following the introduction of a new driver cooling vest system.

FIA confirm Red Bull change for Bahrain GP after McLaren wing drama

The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull are running a modified front wing this weekend, having published their 'car presentation submissions' document.

F1 star suffers huge crash as red flag halts running in Bahrain

A red flag was brought out during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas during Q2.

Norris stuns in dizzying display… but NOT in a McLaren

Lando Norris has stunned fans off-track with a dizzying display in a LB Kaido works Nissan R32 Skyline, as the McLaren star took to the streets of Tokyo for some donuts.

