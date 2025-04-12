Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap
Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari team following a shocking qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star reveals weight penalty fears for Bahrain Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri has revealed McLaren could be at risk of a weight penalty at the Bahrain Grand Prix following the introduction of a new driver cooling vest system.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm Red Bull change for Bahrain GP after McLaren wing drama
The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull are running a modified front wing this weekend, having published their 'car presentation submissions' document.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star suffers huge crash as red flag halts running in Bahrain
A red flag was brought out during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas during Q2.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris stuns in dizzying display… but NOT in a McLaren
Lando Norris has stunned fans off-track with a dizzying display in a LB Kaido works Nissan R32 Skyline, as the McLaren star took to the streets of Tokyo for some donuts.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix FREE
- 32 minutes ago
Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Nico Rosberg announcement confirms unusual F1 driver return
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce DOUBLE Mercedes penalty verdict after Bahrain GP mishap
- 3 hours ago
Stunned Lewis Hamilton 'very sorry' after Ferrari disaster
- Yesterday 21:11
F1 News Today: Norris handed major McLaren setback as Hamilton hammering delivered
- Yesterday 20:53