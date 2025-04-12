close global

Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to his Ferrari team following a shocking qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

McLaren star reveals weight penalty fears for Bahrain Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri has revealed McLaren could be at risk of a weight penalty at the Bahrain Grand Prix following the introduction of a new driver cooling vest system.

FIA confirm Red Bull change for Bahrain GP after McLaren wing drama

The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull are running a modified front wing this weekend, having published their 'car presentation submissions' document.

F1 star suffers huge crash as red flag halts running in Bahrain

A red flag was brought out during qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon crashed his Haas during Q2.

Norris stuns in dizzying display… but NOT in a McLaren

Lando Norris has stunned fans off-track with a dizzying display in a LB Kaido works Nissan R32 Skyline, as the McLaren star took to the streets of Tokyo for some donuts.

FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap

  • April 11, 2025 23:58
Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

  • April 10, 2025 23:56

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix FREE

  • 32 minutes ago
Hamilton in Ferrari apology as weight penalty fears revealed - F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Nico Rosberg announcement confirms unusual F1 driver return

  • 2 hours ago
FIA announce DOUBLE Mercedes penalty verdict after Bahrain GP mishap

  • 3 hours ago
Stunned Lewis Hamilton 'very sorry' after Ferrari disaster

  • Yesterday 21:11
F1 News Today: Norris handed major McLaren setback as Hamilton hammering delivered

  • Yesterday 20:53
