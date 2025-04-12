Norris stuns in dizzying display… but NOT in a McLaren

Lando Norris has stunned fans off-track with a dizzying display in a LB Kaido works Nissan R32 Skyline, as the McLaren star took to the streets of Tokyo for some donuts.

The drive was in collaboration with Monster Energy and Liberty Walk, with the inspiration for the Skyline taken from Japanese ‘Kaido Racer’ cars, which emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s and were originally built to resemble FIA Group 5 racing cars.

Norris’ Skyline reportedly cost £29,620, and the British driver took to social media to show off the racer, coupled with a matching helmet where he put on a show in the rain-soaked Tokyo streets prior to the Japanese Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old shared the dazzling display in a full video, where the camera work took the viewer up close and personal to Norris in the drivers’ seat as he went round and round completing donuts.

Norris off-track in Tokyo racer

Norris posted the stunning video alongside the account for his Quadrant brand, founded by the F1 driver back in 2020 to build a 'dynamic motorsport community'.

Quadrant produces racing inspired apparel for fans of Norris to purchase, with the McLaren’s star friend Max Fewtrell also helping him to run the brand.

The brand also celebrates Norris’ love for gaming, although Quadrant announced this year that they would be stepping away from esports despite the fact they acquired seven-figure investment after UK content creator WillNE joining the organisation as a co-owner.

Quadrant has amassed 490,000 followers on Instagram, whilst boasting 1 million subscribers on YouTube where the brand frequently posts videos involving the F1 driver.

