FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for a Red Bull Formula 1 star after an incident during FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz SWEARS at Bahrain GP following FIA punishment

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has risked receiving another FIA fine after swearing during a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

FIA reveal F1 test for six drivers at Bahrain GP

The FIA have confirmed that the six rookie drivers who competed in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday were also subject to additional tests.

Mercedes F1 team hit by major power failure at Bahrain Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli's Bahrain Grand Prix weekend has got off to a miserable start after he reported power issues in FP1 and returned to the garage, unable to complete the session.

Jos Verstappen shares 'monster' McLaren flexi-wing post

Jos Verstappen has shared a post on social media which compared McLaren's rear wing in Japan to a 'monster'.

Red Bull Mercedes FIA Carlos Sainz Kimi Antonelli Bahrain Grand Prix
Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

  • April 10, 2025 23:56
Verstappen Bahrain swap confirmed as axed Red Bull star seals new deal - F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen Bahrain swap confirmed as axed Red Bull star seals new deal - F1 Recap

  • April 9, 2025 23:47

F1 Standings

