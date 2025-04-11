FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap
FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for a Red Bull Formula 1 star after an incident during FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Carlos Sainz SWEARS at Bahrain GP following FIA punishment
Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has risked receiving another FIA fine after swearing during a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA reveal F1 test for six drivers at Bahrain GP
The FIA have confirmed that the six rookie drivers who competed in FP1 at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday were also subject to additional tests.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes F1 team hit by major power failure at Bahrain Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli's Bahrain Grand Prix weekend has got off to a miserable start after he reported power issues in FP1 and returned to the garage, unable to complete the session.
➡️ READ MORE
Jos Verstappen shares 'monster' McLaren flexi-wing post
Jos Verstappen has shared a post on social media which compared McLaren's rear wing in Japan to a 'monster'.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Sky Sports F1 legend claps back over 'exciting' way to spice up the sport
- 2 hours ago
FIA announce Max Verstappen engine change at Bahrain Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari roll the dice over Lewis Hamilton gamble at Bahrain Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:12
F1 News Today: Red Bull defeated at Bahrain GP as team boss issues statement over major challenge
- Yesterday 20:36
FIA announce punishment for F1 star at Bahrain GP after dicey team-mate incident
- Yesterday 19:57