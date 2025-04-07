F1 News Recap: Another mid-season driver swap confirmed as bizarre promotion announced
It has been confirmed that a Formula 1 star has completed a surprise mid-season move to a rival team ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.
F1 star climbs three places in drivers' standings despite scoring ZERO points in Japan
A Formula 1 world champion has managed to climb three places in the drivers' championship standings, even though he didn't score a single point at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Ferrari F1 boss hits back over 'false' Lewis Hamilton criticism
Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has fired back over criticism of star driver Lewis Hamilton.
Kelly Piquet parties on luxury super yacht for epic baby shower
Kelly Piquet has been treated to an extravagant baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child with Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen.
Russell hints at Wolff plan amid Verstappen-Mercedes rumours
George Russell has taken a relaxed approach to Mercedes contract talks, amid rumours surrounding a potential Max Verstappen transfer to the team.
