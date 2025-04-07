F1 News Recap: Another mid-season driver swap confirmed as bizarre promotion announced

It has been confirmed that a Formula 1 star has completed a surprise mid-season move to a rival team ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star climbs three places in drivers' standings despite scoring ZERO points in Japan

A Formula 1 world champion has managed to climb three places in the drivers' championship standings, even though he didn't score a single point at the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 boss hits back over 'false' Lewis Hamilton criticism

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has fired back over criticism of star driver Lewis Hamilton.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet parties on luxury super yacht for epic baby shower

Kelly Piquet has been treated to an extravagant baby shower ahead of the arrival of her first child with Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell hints at Wolff plan amid Verstappen-Mercedes rumours

George Russell has taken a relaxed approach to Mercedes contract talks, amid rumours surrounding a potential Max Verstappen transfer to the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Related