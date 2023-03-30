F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Graham Shaw

Thursday 30 March 2023 21:00

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix gets under way today (Friday March 31) with two practice sessions Down Under.

The F1 roadshow will again descend on Albert Park in Melbourne for three days of high-octane action around the famous street circuit.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will bid for his first win in Australia after a series of failed attempts, while his all-conquering Red Bull team have not tasted victory there since 2011.

Ferrari and Mercedes meanwhile must regroup after failing to get anywhere near the mighty RB19 in the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

So, down to business, and those two practice sessions today. Here are the key times for your diaries, wherever you are in the world.

Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday March 31, 2023

We get under way early on Friday afternoon in Melbourne with a 60-minute session:

Local time: 12.30pm Friday

UK time (BST): 2.30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3.30am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 9.30pm Thursday

United States (Central Time): 8.30pm Thursday

United States (Pacific Time): 6.30pm Thursday

South Africa: 3.30am Friday

Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday March 31, 2023

The second 60-minute session of the day takes place later on Friday:

Local time: 4.00pm Friday

UK time (BST): 6.00am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 7.00am Friday

United States (Eastern Time): 1.00am Friday

United States (Central Time): Midnight Thursday

United States (Pacific Time): 10.00pm Thursday

South Africa: 7:00am Friday

How to watch F1 practice today on TV

The following broadcasters have F1 rights, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

