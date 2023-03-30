F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
F1 News
F1 Practice Today: Australian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV
The 2023 Australian Grand Prix gets under way today (Friday March 31) with two practice sessions Down Under.
The F1 roadshow will again descend on Albert Park in Melbourne for three days of high-octane action around the famous street circuit.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will bid for his first win in Australia after a series of failed attempts, while his all-conquering Red Bull team have not tasted victory there since 2011.
Ferrari and Mercedes meanwhile must regroup after failing to get anywhere near the mighty RB19 in the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
So, down to business, and those two practice sessions today. Here are the key times for your diaries, wherever you are in the world.
READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?
Free Practice 1 (FP1) - Friday March 31, 2023
We get under way early on Friday afternoon in Melbourne with a 60-minute session:
Local time: 12.30pm Friday
UK time (BST): 2.30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3.30am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 9.30pm Thursday
United States (Central Time): 8.30pm Thursday
United States (Pacific Time): 6.30pm Thursday
South Africa: 3.30am Friday
Free Practice 2 (FP2) - Friday March 31, 2023
The second 60-minute session of the day takes place later on Friday:
Local time: 4.00pm Friday
UK time (BST): 6.00am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7.00am Friday
United States (Eastern Time): 1.00am Friday
United States (Central Time): Midnight Thursday
United States (Pacific Time): 10.00pm Thursday
South Africa: 7:00am Friday
How to watch F1 practice today on TV
The following broadcasters have F1 rights, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton