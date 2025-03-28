Racing star sets sights on monumental switch with Paralympic announcement

Former racing driver and current broadcaster Billy Monger has revealed that he hopes to go for Paralympic gold in 2028.

The 25-year-old smashed the Ironman triathlon record for double amputees last year, taking more than two hours off the existing record at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii.

Monger, whose legs were amputated after a high-speed crash at Donington Park in 2017, opened up about his Paralympic ambitions at the premier of the film documenting his Ironman journey for Comic Relief, titled Billy Monger: The Race Is On.

The exact venue for the triathlon at the Los Angeles Paralympic Games is not yet known, but the distances involved with be significantly shorter than in an Ironman, with a 750m swim followed by a 20km bike ride, before ending with a 5km run.

Will Billy Monger compete in the 2028 Paralympics?

Speaking at the premiere of his film, Monger said: "I know it's a few years away, LA, but it's definitely something I have in the forefront of my mind right now."

He continued: "Early-stage conversations are happening. A lot of it comes down to me getting back into training and channelling my energy towards that goal."

Monger also discussed his ambitions on Sky Sports, saying: "My recent announcement was that my sporting focus and attention is going to be to aim to go to the LA 2028 Paralympics and try to bring back a medal in the para triathlon, which is quite a big statement but that's my intention."

Billy Monger: The Race Is On is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

