Graham Shaw

Thursday 30 March 2023 00:27

Red Bull have dominated the early stages of the Formula 1 season, but Max Verstappen has insisted he still wants more consistency from his team. Read more...

Adrian Newey contract 'up for renewal' as Damon Hill speculates on future

Adrian Newey's Red Bull contract is "up for renewal" and Damon Hill has speculated on what F1's technical genius might do next. Read more...

Lewis Hamilton introduced as 'eight-time world champion' at Mercedes sponsor event

Lewis Hamilton was introduced as "eight-time world champion" at a Mercedes sponsor event in Malaysia last weekend. Read more...

Wolff: Mercedes developments showing 'positive signs'

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the signs from developments at the team's Brackley-based factory are "promising". Read more...

Schumacher in SURPRISING claim about being Mercedes' reserve driver

Mick Schumacher has risked angering his former team Haas by claiming that his 2023 role as Mercedes' reserve driver is a step forward from his two years as one of the American team's main men. Read more...