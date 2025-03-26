Yuki Tsunoda has already issued verdict over Red Bull move

Comments made by Formula 1 star Yuki Tsunoda have resurfaced regarding his chances of securing a Red Bull seat amid speculation that he is now set to make the move.

The Racing Bulls driver was one of the candidates under consideration to replace Sergio Perez for the 2025 season but was overlooked in favour of former team-mate Liam Lawson.

However, the Kiwi has endured a nightmare start to the campaign, failing to finish at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, before once again struggling to find any pace in Shanghai last weekend.

While team boss Christian Horner has previously insisted that Lawson will be given all the support he needs to turn things around, he admitted that the pressure is already on the 23-year-old.

And it now appears as though he is set to be dropped ahead of next week's Japanese GP, with Tsunoda expected to take his seat, although no official announcement has been made yet.

Tsunoda set to step into Lawson's seat

The 24-year-old has made no secret of his desire to one day end up at Red Bull, and speaking at the Las Vegas GP last year, he admitted it was up to him to convince the team that they should change their mind regarding their decision to choose Lawson.

“All I can control is my performance like I’m showing this year so far [2024]," he told Sky Sports.

"I trust myself and show my consistent result as much as possible and hopefully they will change their mind.”

“Even though if [nothing changes], I’ll do as much as I can and I know what I can do when I step into Red Bull.

"But for now I’ve just got to prepare as much as possible, show the good results and let them decide.”

Having relinquished their world constructors' title to McLaren in 2024, Red Bull are determined to get back on top, but they will have their work cut out to do so.

After two rounds, the team are already 42 points behind the defending champions, and also sit behind Mercedes in the standings.

On top of this, there are reportedly major concerns over whether Max Verstappen will be able to add a fifth consecutive title to his collection, with the Dutchman a long way off the pace of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

