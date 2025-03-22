F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
The stars of the 2025 Formula 1 grid will have one last chance to compete for championship points in Shanghai this weekend as the Chinese Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, March 23).
The crowd at Shanghai International Circuit have already been treated to the first sprint race of the year, which saw Lewis Hamilton claim his stunning maiden victory with Ferrari on Saturday.
The Scuderia couldn't quite keep up the form in qualifying, even with the seven-time champion at the wheel, as Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc are set to line up for Sunday's race P5 and P6 respectively.
Hamilton's fellow Brit Lando Norris has struggled to retain the form he showed in Melbourne last weekend, qualifying P3, with papaya team-mate Oscar Piastri the stronger of the driver duo.
The Aussie racer earned his first career grand prix pole position this weekend and as a result, will lead the pack off the line for lights out at 3pm local time on Sunday, with George Russell hot on his heels in P2 and reigning champion Max Verstappen down in fourth.
Chinese Grand Prix Race - Sunday, March 23 2025
The second round of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Chinese Grand Prix today (Sunday, March 23 2025) at 3pm local time (CST).
Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (CST): 3am Sunday
United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 8am Sunday
United States (EDT): 3am Sunday
United States (CDT): 2am Sunday
United States (PDT): 12am Sunday
Australia (AEDT): 6pm Sunday
Australia (AWST): 3pm Sunday
Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Sunday
Mexico (CST): 1am Sunday
Japan (JST): 4pm Sunday
South Africa (SAST): 9am Sunday
Egypt (EET): 9am Sunday
India (IST): 12:30pm Sunday
Brazil (BST): 4am Sunday
Singapore (SGT): 3pm Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Sunday
Turkey (EEST): 10am Sunday
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, TSN
Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
