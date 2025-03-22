F1 Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

The stars of the 2025 Formula 1 grid will have one last chance to compete for championship points in Shanghai this weekend as the Chinese Grand Prix takes place today (Sunday, March 23).

The crowd at Shanghai International Circuit have already been treated to the first sprint race of the year, which saw Lewis Hamilton claim his stunning maiden victory with Ferrari on Saturday.

The Scuderia couldn't quite keep up the form in qualifying, even with the seven-time champion at the wheel, as Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc are set to line up for Sunday's race P5 and P6 respectively.

Hamilton's fellow Brit Lando Norris has struggled to retain the form he showed in Melbourne last weekend, qualifying P3, with papaya team-mate Oscar Piastri the stronger of the driver duo.

The Aussie racer earned his first career grand prix pole position this weekend and as a result, will lead the pack off the line for lights out at 3pm local time on Sunday, with George Russell hot on his heels in P2 and reigning champion Max Verstappen down in fourth.

Chinese Grand Prix Race - Sunday, March 23 2025

The second round of the 2025 campaign kicks off with the Chinese Grand Prix today (Sunday, March 23 2025) at 3pm local time (CST).

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CST): 3am Sunday

United Kingdom (GMT): 7am Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 8am Sunday

United States (EDT): 3am Sunday

United States (CDT): 2am Sunday

United States (PDT): 12am Sunday

Australia (AEDT): 6pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 3pm Sunday

Australia (ACDT): 5:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 1am Sunday

Japan (JST): 4pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 9am Sunday

Egypt (EET): 9am Sunday

India (IST): 12:30pm Sunday

Brazil (BST): 4am Sunday

Singapore (SGT): 3pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 10am Sunday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 11am Sunday

Turkey (EEST): 10am Sunday



How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Great Sports, Guangdong Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, TSN

Germany: Sky Deutschland, RTL

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Sky Sport, Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton hits out as FIA announce late demotion at Chinese Grand Prix