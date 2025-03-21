Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap

The FIA have revealed some deleted lap times from the Chinese Grand Prix, with Red Bull subject to an official verdict.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren in Chinese Grand Prix curfew breach as FIA issue official ruling

McLaren and three other F1 teams have been handed an official FIA ruling following a curfew breach at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

FIA announce Ferrari penalty verdict at Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed the results of an investigation into Ferrari star Charles Leclerc after Friday's sprint qualifying session.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix gets underway on Saturday March 22 at the Shanghai International Circuit, where Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to set the fastest time once again.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team summoned by FIA over CAMERA infringement at Chinese Grand Prix

Williams Formula 1 team have been summoned by the FIA following a camera infringement on the monitoring of their front and rear wings after sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related