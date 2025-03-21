close global

Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap

The FIA have revealed some deleted lap times from the Chinese Grand Prix, with Red Bull subject to an official verdict.

McLaren in Chinese Grand Prix curfew breach as FIA issue official ruling

McLaren and three other F1 teams have been handed an official FIA ruling following a curfew breach at the Chinese Grand Prix.

FIA announce Ferrari penalty verdict at Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed the results of an investigation into Ferrari star Charles Leclerc after Friday's sprint qualifying session.

F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix gets underway on Saturday March 22 at the Shanghai International Circuit, where Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to set the fastest time once again.

F1 team summoned by FIA over CAMERA infringement at Chinese Grand Prix

Williams Formula 1 team have been summoned by the FIA following a camera infringement on the monitoring of their front and rear wings after sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Red Bull chief declares team 'problem' as Verstappen faces race ban - F1 Recap
Red Bull chief declares team 'problem' as Verstappen faces race ban - F1 Recap
March 20, 2025 23:57

  • March 20, 2025 23:57
Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap
Ferrari absence 'confirmed' as FIA release statement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix - F1 Recap
March 19, 2025 23:54

  • March 19, 2025 23:54

Red Bull hit with FIA ruling as team found guilty of Chinese Grand Prix breach - F1 Recap
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Mercedes F1 star reveals injury concern at Chinese Grand Prix
3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton hits out at Verstappen over 'abuse' double standard
Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
Christian Horner issues Red Bull statement over Helmut Marko comments
Yesterday 21:09

  • Yesterday 21:09
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Yesterday 20:30

  • Yesterday 20:30
Lewis Hamilton breaks stunning F1 record with epic pole position
Yesterday 19:49

  • Yesterday 19:49
