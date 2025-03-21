close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Red Bull hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix

The FIA have revealed some deleted lap times from the Chinese Grand Prix, with Red Bull subject to an official verdict.

An FIA document revealed that Liam Lawson was among six drivers to have had a lap deleted during sprint qualifying for exceeding the time limit between the safety car lines set by the stewards before the session.

Lawson struggled once again with his new team on the first day of action at the Chinese GP, and is set to start Saturday's sprint race from last position.

Despite Sergio Perez's qualifying struggles in 2024, a Red Bull was not seen in last position in either sprint qualifying or main race qualifying throughout the whole season, highlighting Lawson's dismal day.

His team-mate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, qualified for the sprint race up in second position, and will start on the front row alongside 2021 championship rival Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull star set to start last

Lawson did not manage to score any points on his Red Bull debut in Australia, and faces a huge task to be able to do that across the 100km sprint race on Saturday.

Alongside Lawson, a number of other big names had lap times deleted for the same infringement, including Oscar Piastri, Kimi Antonelli, Lance Stroll, Esteban Ocon and Lawson's former team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, faced an official investigation for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly in sprint qualifying, and was summoned by the FIA post-session.

An official FIA document cleared the driver of any wrongdoing with an explanation for the decision given by the stewards.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen’s Red Bull exit date revealed as FIA protest ramps up

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Sergio Perez
F1 boss reveals truth behind hostile Christian Horner relationship
F1 News & Gossip

F1 boss reveals truth behind hostile Christian Horner relationship

  • March 19, 2025 20:51
Red Bull gamble backfires after 'baffling' driver signing
Latest F1 News

Red Bull gamble backfires after 'baffling' driver signing

  • March 19, 2025 13:52

Latest News

Chinese Grand Prix

FIA announce Ferrari penalty verdict at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Shanghai

  • 30 minutes ago
Eddie Jordan

Aston Martin make heartwarming Eddie Jordan tribute at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Chinese Grand Prix

Red Bull hit with deleted lap FIA ruling at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 team summoned by FIA over CAMERA infringement at Chinese Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Mercedes

Mercedes F1 star George Russell subject to 'extensive' FIA inspection

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x