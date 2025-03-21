F1 team summoned by FIA over CAMERA infringement at Chinese Grand Prix

Williams Formula 1 team have been summoned by the FIA following a camera infringement on the monitoring of their front and rear wings after sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The FIA stated that the team failed to provide the video files recorded by the wireless forward and rearward facing cameras within one hour after FP1.

Williams' infringement has been referred to the stewards as a breach of Article 1.6 of the Technical Regulations, with the cameras crucial to monitoring the stricter tests of front and rear wing flexibility.

The FIA announced that they would be implementing stricter tests on flexible wings at the start of the season, and have imposed a reduction in the tolerance allowance teams' rear wings can flex out on track for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Could Williams receive a penalty at Chinese Grand Prix?

Williams' drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will start Saturday's sprint race in P9 and P13 respectively, with the Thai driver making a tremendous SQ3 appearance.

As the infringement took place after FP1 it is unlikely that Williams will be hit with a sporting penalty, and it was also the team's responsibility to submit the footage.

However, it is at the discretion of the stewards to determine how severe the infringement is, and which punishment to dish out to the competitors.

Furthermore, there is, thus far, no issue with the legality of Williams' front and rear wings, rather a failure to comply with the FIA's procedure.

