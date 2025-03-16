Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton suffered clear teething issues with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix, after a tense exchange with his new race engineer.

Antonelli demoted after late FIA penalty at Australian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli was among six stars competing in their first full F1 seasons, but was hit with a penalty during the race - before having it rescinded on appeal.

Verstappen beaten as Norris triumphs at Australian GP

A late rainstorm created a dramatic end to the Australian Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri going from second to scrabbling for a couple of points thanks to a spin which saw him beached in the grass for around a minute.

F1 champion crashes OUT of Australian Grand Prix

A huge crash for two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso brought out a safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's father in heartwarming gesture to distraught F1 star

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, made a touching gesture to a distraught Formula 1 star after their Australian Grand Prix crash.

