close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton suffered clear teething issues with Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix, after a tense exchange with his new race engineer.

➡️ READ MORE

Antonelli demoted after late FIA penalty at Australian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli was among six stars competing in their first full F1 seasons, but was hit with a penalty during the race - before having it rescinded on appeal.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen beaten as Norris triumphs at Australian GP

A late rainstorm created a dramatic end to the Australian Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri going from second to scrabbling for a couple of points thanks to a spin which saw him beached in the grass for around a minute.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion crashes OUT of Australian Grand Prix

A huge crash for two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso brought out a safety car at the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton's father in heartwarming gesture to distraught F1 star

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony Hamilton, made a touching gesture to a distraught Formula 1 star after their Australian Grand Prix crash.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari FIA Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen team update emerges as Red Bull boss slams ‘insane’ switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Verstappen in Australian GP nightmare as star abandoned on track - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen in Australian GP nightmare as star abandoned on track - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 14, 2025 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton caught in fiery Ferrari outburst as debutant demoted at Australian GP - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 5 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton in 'marriage of the century'

  • 50 minutes ago
F1 Social

Lando Norris makes 'season-ending' slip up

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and George Russell in tense exchange after Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff's 'tears' over Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2025

Marko gives brutal verdict on 2025 F1 rookies

  • Today 18:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x