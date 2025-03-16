Lewis Hamilton in 'marriage of the century'

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has appeared in an insightful documentary that looks into his arrival to the iconic Ferrari team.

French television channel Canal+ have released a deep dive show which delves into Hamilton's first arrival at Maranello and the unique traditions the seven-time champion continued ahead of his first season with the Scuderia.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari summoned by FIA as driver absence confirmed

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Max Verstappen in NIGHTMARE session as scary crash brings out red flag in Australia

The documentary labels Hamilton and Ferrari as 'The Marriage of the Century' or, 'Le Mariage Du Siecle' as it is titled, and is part of the channel's broadcasting restructuring ahead of the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton shocked the world of F1 in February last year by announcing that he would be departing Mercedes after 12 years with the team, where his performance contributed to eight constructors' titles and six of his own seven drivers' championships.

As the new campaign kicked off this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton and his new team-mate Leclerc will be looking to hit the ground running in their competitive debuts in the SF-25, hoping to bring Ferrari championship success.

Since moving to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has appeared in good spirits

Hamilton has been reunited with his former GP2 principal Fred Vasseur

READ MORE: Stunning Hamilton ROMANCE update revealed after dating rumours

Hamilton's iconic team switch celebrated

As Hamilton hopes to bring home not just Ferrari's first constructors' championship since 2008 but also a record-breaking eighth drivers' title, he is joining an elite group of drivers who have also experienced the unique welcome to Maranello.

As documented by Canal+, the 40-year-old was initiated into the Ferrari F1 outfit with a visit to meet the whole factory team in Maranello, followed shortly by continuing a tradition which has been enjoyed by icons of the sport before him such as Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton's own Ferrari welcome photo now has 5.7 million likes on Instagram and has joined the prestigious list of iconic shots in front of Enzo Ferrari's home on the grounds of the Maranello factory.

The documentary includes new behind the scenes footage of Hamilton's iconic first day shoot along with his first run in front of the Tifosi, which he appeared excited for.

Speaking in the documentary, Hamilton said: "I'm really looking forward to connecting with that community and being on the journey with them."

The Canal+ release also includes exclusive interviews with former Ferrari drivers Jean Alesi and Alain Prost, touching on the Frenchman's own 'divorce' with the team after he was dropped by the Scuderia before the season ended in 1991.

The show also includes intimate talks with former Ferrari principal Jean Todt and restaurant owner Lello Apicella, who has been welcoming Ferrari F1 drivers to his legendary 'Ristorante Montana' for 40 years.

Ahead of Hamilton's arrival, Apicella revealed that he had been anticipating the British legend's visit, even preparing an entirely vegan menu for the new Ferrari star.

READ MORE: Vettel leads emotional Schumacher tribute