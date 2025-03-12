close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Oscar Piastri concerned over Australian Grand Prix storm threat

Oscar Piastri concerned over Australian Grand Prix storm threat

Oscar Piastri concerned over Australian Grand Prix storm threat

Oscar Piastri concerned over Australian Grand Prix storm threat

McLaren star Oscar Piastri has opened up on the prospect of severe weather disrupting the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 Formula 1 campaign gets under way in Melbourne this weekend, where Max Verstappen will begin his bid to win a fifth consecutive world drivers' title.

F1 HEADLINES: Cadillac driver decision slammed as championship contender handed HUGE contract

READ MORE: F1 teams braced for chaos as major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

Main rival Lando Norris will also hope to make a positive start as he looks to lay down an early championship marker after pushing the Dutchman all the way in 2024.

While an opening-day battle between the two title favourites would in normal circumstances be the main event, the duo will likely have to settle for being secondary to the main attraction, Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit will make his Ferrari race debut at Albert Park alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc, and the seven-time champion is sure to generate most of the attention from those watching on.

READ MORE: Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will get their season under way in Melbourne this weekend
Lewis Hamilton is set to make his Ferrari race debut at Albert Park

Rain set to wreak havoc in Melbourne

But there is another fascinating narrative currently unfolding, with weather conditions set to wreak havoc on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued in the build-up, but while that has been revoked in the latest update, heavy rain is still scheduled for the grand prix.

Melbourne-born Piastri knows more than most how quickly the weather can change in the city, and speaking to Sky Sports, admitted he is unsure about what the weekend holds.

Friday and Saturday should stay dry but there is a threat of heavy rain on Sunday

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

"Let's see what the weather does," said the 23-year-old, who this week signed a new contract with McLaren. "Saturday's obviously looking pretty hot, Sunday's looking pretty wet at the moment.

"But knowing Melbourne, it could be the complete opposite, by the time we get there. So if it is wet, that'll certainly spice things up, but I'll believe it when I see it."

READ MORE: Vettel leads emotional Schumacher tribute

Which team will win the F1 2025 constructors' title?

5689 votes

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Oscar Piastri Melbourne
F1 teams braced for chaos after major thunderstorms hit Melbourne
Australian Grand Prix

F1 teams braced for chaos after major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

  • Yesterday 20:58
F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast - teams braced for chaotic conditions in Melbourne
Australian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast - teams braced for chaotic conditions in Melbourne

  • Yesterday 15:31

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo in Australian GP announcement as F1 team issue DEBUT update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Oscar Piastri concerned over Australian Grand Prix storm threat

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Daniel Ricciardo back in business as Australian GP hits Melbourne

  • 3 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 teams braced for chaos after major thunderstorms hit Melbourne

  • Yesterday 20:58
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton absence poses concerning F1 issue

  • Yesterday 19:54
Off the track

Where do F1 drivers currently live and why do many of them choose Monaco?

  • Yesterday 19:20
  • 1
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x