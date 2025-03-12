McLaren star Oscar Piastri has opened up on the prospect of severe weather disrupting the upcoming Australian Grand Prix.

The 2025 Formula 1 campaign gets under way in Melbourne this weekend, where Max Verstappen will begin his bid to win a fifth consecutive world drivers' title.

Main rival Lando Norris will also hope to make a positive start as he looks to lay down an early championship marker after pushing the Dutchman all the way in 2024.

While an opening-day battle between the two title favourites would in normal circumstances be the main event, the duo will likely have to settle for being secondary to the main attraction, Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit will make his Ferrari race debut at Albert Park alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc, and the seven-time champion is sure to generate most of the attention from those watching on.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will get their season under way in Melbourne this weekend

Lewis Hamilton is set to make his Ferrari race debut at Albert Park

Rain set to wreak havoc in Melbourne

But there is another fascinating narrative currently unfolding, with weather conditions set to wreak havoc on Sunday.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued in the build-up, but while that has been revoked in the latest update, heavy rain is still scheduled for the grand prix.

Melbourne-born Piastri knows more than most how quickly the weather can change in the city, and speaking to Sky Sports, admitted he is unsure about what the weekend holds.

Friday and Saturday should stay dry but there is a threat of heavy rain on Sunday

"Let's see what the weather does," said the 23-year-old, who this week signed a new contract with McLaren. "Saturday's obviously looking pretty hot, Sunday's looking pretty wet at the moment.

"But knowing Melbourne, it could be the complete opposite, by the time we get there. So if it is wet, that'll certainly spice things up, but I'll believe it when I see it."

