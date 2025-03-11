close global

Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP

Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP

Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP

Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP

Talks between an Alpine Formula 1 star and axed fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo have emerged ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Aston Martin star nominates himself for F1 seat switch

An Aston Martin star has nominated himself for a switch to a rival Formula 1 squad ahead of a major change to the sport in 2026.

Red Bull promote F1 star as exit announced

A key team member of Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team, Racing Bulls, has exited the squad ahead of the 2025 season opener this weekend.

FIA confirm official 2025 lineup change ahead of Australian GP

Formula 1's governing body - the FIA - have confirmed a host of lineup changes ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2025 season

The 2025 Formula 1 season is just days away, and that means it's time to start fine-tuning your fantasy F1 teams for the new year.

Alpine star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks
Latest F1 News

Alpine star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks

  • 3 hours ago
Newey's race winning secret unveiled as Verstappen makes Aston Martin announcement - GPFans Recap

  • March 10, 2025 23:52
GPFans Recap

Newey’s race winning secret unveiled as Verstappen makes Aston Martin announcement - GPFans Recap

  • March 10, 2025 23:52

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP

  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Danica Patrick at centre of Sky F1 backlash storm

  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Alpine star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks

  • 3 hours ago
Geri Halliwell-Horner

Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement

  • Yesterday 20:45
Latest F1 News

Red Bull drama set to continue with Verstappen 'friction'

  • Yesterday 20:09

  • Yesterday 20:09
