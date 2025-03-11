Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP
Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP
Talks between an Alpine Formula 1 star and axed fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo have emerged ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Aston Martin star nominates himself for F1 seat switch
An Aston Martin star has nominated himself for a switch to a rival Formula 1 squad ahead of a major change to the sport in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull promote F1 star as exit announced
A key team member of Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team, Racing Bulls, has exited the squad ahead of the 2025 season opener this weekend.
➡️ READ MORE
FIA confirm official 2025 lineup change ahead of Australian GP
Formula 1's governing body - the FIA - have confirmed a host of lineup changes ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Best F1 Fantasy Team Names: Funny names and puns for the 2025 season
The 2025 Formula 1 season is just days away, and that means it's time to start fine-tuning your fantasy F1 teams for the new year.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP
- 1 hour ago
Danica Patrick at centre of Sky F1 backlash storm
- 2 hours ago
Alpine star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks
- 3 hours ago
Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner ‘questions’ raised as Geri Halliwell delivers impactful statement
- Yesterday 20:45
Red Bull drama set to continue with Verstappen 'friction'
- Yesterday 20:09