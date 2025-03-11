Red Bull drama set to continue with Verstappen 'friction'

Max Verstappen could be set for yet another tumultuous year in Formula 1 as further drama has been predicted for the champion alongside his new Red Bull team-mate Liam Lawson.

The 22-year-old replaced Sergio Perez at Red Bull for 2025, after the Mexican star’s inconsistent performances saw the team drop to third in the constructors’ championship, despite Verstappen claiming a fourth world drivers' title.

Whilst his performances ultimately meant his position at Red Bull was unsustainable, Perez’s relationship with team-mate Verstappen has seen the team enjoy a harmonious period with a clear number one and two driver since he joined the team in 2021.

In contrast, Lawson's previous on-track antics do little to suggest he will be a peaceful team-mate, with the Kiwi embroiled in fiery on-track exchanges with Fernando Alonso in Austin and Perez in Mexico last season.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will be team-mates in 2025

Can Max Verstappen claim a fifth world title?

Will Lawson and Verstappen clash as team-mates?

Verstappen’s aggressive racing style also came under fire in 2024, particularly in his on-track battles with title rival Lando Norris at the US and Mexican Grands Prix.

The McLaren star has admitted he needs to match Verstappen’s unrelenting force in 2025 if he wants to win the title, with former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya also stating that to win against the Dutchman, any driver has to 'be ready to crash'.

Montoya also added that if Lawson’s 2024 incidents are anything to go by, he would likely have ‘friction’ with Verstappen, warning Red Bull to be poised for team-mate drama during in 2025.

"If you look at Liam, he had his run-ins with people last year and everything," Montoya told Mundo Deportivo.

“And what is going to happen between Liam and Max? Believe me. How much respect is Liam going to give Max? I don’t think too much. Initially people will find it very funny and everything, but it's going to create a lot of friction," he commented.

