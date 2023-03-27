Alonso 'content' despite criticism of 'special' career

Oli Lawrie

Monday 27 March 2023 15:00

Fernando Alonso has said he's 'content' with his 'special' career, despite feeling that others take pity on him for what they see as his unwise career choices.

The two-time champion has rejected the idea he’s made poor decisions throughout his 20-year career, stating 'the facts say otherwise'.

Speaking to Channel 4, the Spaniard reflected on the highs and lows of his time in F1.

"I would say that in the 20 years I've been in F1, I've only had four frustrating years in a McLaren-Honda that wasn't competitive,“ said Alonso.

"But in [the other] 16 years, I've fought for podiums and wins, and that's pretty special."

Alonso: 'The facts say otherwise‘

On dealing with external criticism throughout his career, the 41-year-old added: "Sometimes I feel that people out there feel sorry for the steps I have taken in my career.

"But the facts say otherwise, and I like to make that clear," added Alonso.

Content as he may be with his career, Alonso is pushing for a third title and has recorded two podiums in his first two races for Aston Martin.

Assessing the challenges that lay ahead, the Spaniard added: "We started well, but Red Bull is in a different league. That's why we have to keep our feet on the ground.

"There will be races where we only finish sixth or seventh.

"The Ferraris will improve, Mercedes will get better because they are a very big team and have a lot of potential.

"But we will try to delay that as much as possible and keep performing well to stay ahead of them."

