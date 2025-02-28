Ricciardo return plan unveiled as F1 champion suffers disaster crash - GPFans Recap
Ricciardo return plan unveiled as F1 champion suffers disaster crash - GPFans Recap
Daniel Ricciardo could be thrown a Formula 1 lifeline in bizarre circumstances as the Australian faces the prospect of at least a year out of the sport.
F1 champion in 'DISASTER' crash
A 'disaster' crash for a former Formula 1 champion has taken place in a nightmare incident between team-mates.
Aston Martin F1 team make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued
Lance Stroll struggled throughout the day in pre-season testing due to illness after Aston Martin released an official team statement.
FINAL DAY TESTING RESULTS: Hamilton lands HUGE Ferrari blow
Hamilton may have landed a major Ferrari victory before he has even officially raced for the team after his winter move from Mercedes.
F1 star caught 'SLEEPING' during Bahrain pre-season testing
One Formula 1 star has been caught taking a 'nap' during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
