Ricciardo return plan unveiled as F1 champion suffers disaster crash - GPFans Recap

Daniel Ricciardo could be thrown a Formula 1 lifeline in bizarre circumstances as the Australian faces the prospect of at least a year out of the sport.

F1 champion in 'DISASTER' crash

A 'disaster' crash for a former Formula 1 champion has taken place in a nightmare incident between team-mates.

Aston Martin F1 team make official Lance Stroll replacement decision as health update issued

Lance Stroll struggled throughout the day in pre-season testing due to illness after Aston Martin released an official team statement.

FINAL DAY TESTING RESULTS: Hamilton lands HUGE Ferrari blow

Hamilton may have landed a major Ferrari victory before he has even officially raced for the team after his winter move from Mercedes.

F1 star caught 'SLEEPING' during Bahrain pre-season testing

One Formula 1 star has been caught taking a 'nap' during pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap
Ferrari star delivers spicy FIA statement as Hamilton BEATEN by predecessor - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 27, 2025 23:57
Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull hit with F1 testing PROBLEM as huge absence revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 26, 2025 23:54

Ricciardo return plan unveiled as F1 champion suffers disaster crash - GPFans Recap

  • 40 minutes ago
F1 legend given incredible 'EIGHT MINUTE' standing ovation

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen BAN could offer Ricciardo shock F1 return

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals MOVING details over Cullen proposal

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen in rival CLASH as Hamilton deals Ferrari blow

  • Yesterday 20:08
Netflix unveil STUNNING Drive To Survive trailer after testing drama

  • Yesterday 19:57
