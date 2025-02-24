Aston Martin driver release announced ahead of pre-season testing

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have announced an official driver merchandise release ahead of pre-season testing later this week as preparations ramp up for their 2025 campaign. The new team kit is available to shop here now.

F1 will return to our screens with on-track action this week from Wednesday 26 February until Friday 28 February, with a chance for drivers and their teams to get to grips with this year's challengers in testing sessions at Bahrain International Circuit.

Only two teams head into 2025 with the same driver lineup as last season, meaning the championship could be wide open with the likes of Lewis Hamilton in taking on the challenge in his new seat at Ferrari.

Reigning constructors' champions McLaren have retained the stellar driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Aston Martin have also opted to keep their lineup unchanged, putting faith into Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll for a third season in a row.

Ahead of the first season where F1 design legend Adrian Newey will join their ranks, Lawrence Stroll's outfit have revealed their official 2025 team kit, with fans of the Silverstone-based team able to now buy updated merch for the team, Alonso or Stroll.

Adrian Newey will officially join Aston Martin next month

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll remain as Aston Martin's F1 lineup for 2025

Aston Martin release official 2025 team merchandise

With just three weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16, fans of the sport are gearing up by purchasing updated editions of their favourite team kit, with Aston Martin the latest outfit to reveal their new merch.

The collection features a brand new bomber jacket perfect for race day in the team's iconic green shade, as well as a classic team hoodie with bright green drawstrings, following the colour scheme of the team's 2025 livery.

If you'd rather put your money behind a specific driver, two-time champion Alonso has had a refresh of his official team kit, with the Spanish icon's official Aston Martin t-shirt upgraded for 2025, featuring his name and driver number 14 on the back of the shirt. Click here to rep Alonso and purchase his new team merch.

Aston Martin have also released new merchandise for Stroll ahead of the upcoming season, with an upgraded tee and a sleek black team cap with luminous green detailing to ensure you stand out in a race weekend crowd. Click here to purchase the 2025 Stroll F1 cap featuring his driver number 18 subtly detailed around the rim of the hat.

With a vital few years ahead of them, the British luxury racing brand are hoping that Newey's arrival to their ranks can help them master the sport's new regulations in 2026 as they also welcome Honda to their F1 operation.

Click here to purchase the generic team t-shirt and back the outfit long-term, with team kit in the iconic green shade, complete with the infamous Aston Martin logo.