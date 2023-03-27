Rhiannon Temporal

Monday 27 March 2023 13:20 - Updated: 13:32

Overtaking manoeuvres have not set the F1 season alight in the opening two races.

Perhaps the most memorable overtakes have been courtesy of Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz in Bahrain. Or maybe Max Verstappen carving his way through the field in Saudi Arabia.

Looking at the overtaking statistics in 2023 so far, the Bahrain Grand Prix saw 30 successful overtakes, with only three more in Saudi Arabia. Both of these numbers are down on 2022's stats, by over half in Bahrain's case, and by five in Jeddah.

In Australia this weekend, however, the drivers will have an increased chance of overtaking each other with the addition of a fourth DRS zone.

Located between turns eight and nine, the DRS zone was originally planned to make its first appearance last year, only for the FIA to remove it due to safety concerns at the time.

Albert Park does not have a rich overtaking history

Going from one of the most difficult to overtake tracks to one of the best might be a tall order for Albert Park.

There were only 10 overtakes completed during the Australian Grand Prix in 2019.

But, following the track changes for the first race back at Albert Park since the Covid outbreak, over 30 moves were last year.

Australia's 2022 overtaking stats would put the race in the same ballpark as the first two races of the season this year.

Although overtaking is down in 2023 - and perhaps Australia will suffer the same fate - the fourth DRS zone may provide solace after the first two rounds of the year.

READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix update issued by race organisers