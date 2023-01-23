Australian Grand Prix update issued by race organisers

Stuart Hodge

Monday 23 January 2023 10:39 - Updated: 10:41

The Australian Grand Prix organisers have posted a video update on preparations for this year's event.

F1 will return to Albert Park for round three of the upcoming season as drivers will tackle the track for the second time since the circuit underwent a major redesign to assist in creating exciting racing action.

The Melbourne venue uses public roads within the park to complete a lap around the lake, meaning infrastructure for the event is taken down and re-erected each season.

And in the latest update posted on social media, the first of the temporary grandstands has started being created.

Now THIS is an exciting update! 📣



The first of the Grandstands have started going up at Albert Park 😁#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nnTxlN8eUh — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) January 23, 2023

Whilst Daniel Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren to reduce Australia's representation on the grid, the eight-time grand prix winner's place was taken by compatriot Oscar Piastri, who will make his F1 debut in Bahrain.

Last year's event was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Max Verstappen suffered a second reliability issue in three races for Red Bull, in what was a slow start to the season for the eventual champion.