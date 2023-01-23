Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2023 ©
Australian Grand Prix update issued by race organisers

Australian Grand Prix update issued by race organisers

F1 News

Australian Grand Prix update issued by race organisers

Australian Grand Prix update issued by race organisers

The Australian Grand Prix organisers have posted a video update on preparations for this year's event.

F1 will return to Albert Park for round three of the upcoming season as drivers will tackle the track for the second time since the circuit underwent a major redesign to assist in creating exciting racing action.

The Melbourne venue uses public roads within the park to complete a lap around the lake, meaning infrastructure for the event is taken down and re-erected each season.

And in the latest update posted on social media, the first of the temporary grandstands has started being created.

Whilst Daniel Ricciardo was dropped by McLaren to reduce Australia's representation on the grid, the eight-time grand prix winner's place was taken by compatriot Oscar Piastri, who will make his F1 debut in Bahrain.

Last year's event was won by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after Max Verstappen suffered a second reliability issue in three races for Red Bull, in what was a slow start to the season for the eventual champion.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x