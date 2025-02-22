Verstappen vs Hamilton part 2 looms as British star targets AGGRESIVE tactics

The 2025 Formula 1 season is expected to be a thrilling fight between the top four teams, where we could see seven drivers potentially all contest for the world title.

Until we see the cars on track it is impossible to establish who will emerge victorious, but as the reigning constructors’ champions McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri must be the favourites heading into the upcoming season.

However, Norris and Piastri’s lack of experience could prove to be a hindrance in a championship battle, particularly against the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The maturity of Verstappen could help him take a fifth consecutive world title, in a year where Red Bull do not enter the championship as the favourites.

McLaren are the favourites to take the 2025 title

Can Max Verstappen win a fifth world title?

Who will win the 2025 F1 world title?

It would be foolish to discount Verstappen in 2025, despite Red Bull’s drop to third in the constructors’ and the resurgence of McLaren and Ferrari.

If the 2024 season proved anything, it was that the Dutchman didn’t need to dominate to secure the world title and instead demonstrated consistency, finishing outside of the points only once with a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, former F1 driver Gerhard Berger discussed Verstappen’s newfound maturity and why it not only gives him an advantage in 2025, but also Hamilton.

“Verstappen has also matured in this respect. Hamilton learned that at some point, too. They are the real champions. That's how they win the championship,” he said.

Hamilton and Verstappen’s experience in this regard could help their championship campaign, lacking the ‘all or nothing’ approach that those hungry for their first championship, such as Norris or Charles Leclerc, may adopt.

Whilst it could lead to significant race victories for them, there is also the risk of losing major points, with Norris himself revealing that he is planning to race more aggressively against Verstappen in 2025.

Can Lando Norris take his first world title in 2025?

"I need to get my elbows out, and I need to show that I'm not going to willingly give him any positions, those kind of things," Norris said at McLaren’s 2025 car launch.

"But I also have to be a smart driver. You have to be a smart driver to go up against Max."

Verstappen's F1 rivals will undoubtedly have to be aggressive to beat the champion, but this approach could backfire on Norris if he were to lose crucial points, particularly if race wins are shared between multiple drivers.

Not only do McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull have chance of race wins but so do Mercedes, as proven in 2024, that on the right occasion the team can be victorious.

In a season where the title is completely up for grabs, patience and consistency over the 24 races will be key to taking the title, and could play perfectly in the hands of experienced champions Hamilton and Verstappen.