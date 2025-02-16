close global

Red Bull mistakes feared over Ricciardo replacement as axed star plots comeback - GPFans F1 Recap

A former Red Bull driver has expressed doubts on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 replacement Liam Lawson, who is stepping up from the junior team ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Axed F1 star reveals plans for major COMEBACK

Axed Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed his intention to make a comeback in a shock statement.

F1 team holds SECRET test

Haas' new 2025 challenger has been spotted during a secret test at a wet Silverstone circuit.

F1 announce HUGE Monaco Grand Prix statement

Formula 1 have announced an unprecedented change for the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton receives Ferrari title boost from key RIVAL

The seven-time world champion sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock in 2024 when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

McLaren issue huge statement as Verstappen announces MAJOR change - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren issue huge statement as Verstappen announces MAJOR change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 15, 2025 23:57
Hamilton dealt Ferrari blow by Leclerc as racing stars CRASH on track - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton dealt Ferrari blow by Leclerc as racing stars CRASH on track - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 14, 2025 23:49

