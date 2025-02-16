Red Bull mistakes feared over Ricciardo replacement as axed star plots comeback - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull mistakes feared over Ricciardo replacement as axed star plots comeback - GPFans F1 Recap
A former Red Bull driver has expressed doubts on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 replacement Liam Lawson, who is stepping up from the junior team ahead of the F1 2025 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Axed F1 star reveals plans for major COMEBACK
Axed Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed his intention to make a comeback in a shock statement.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team holds SECRET test
Haas' new 2025 challenger has been spotted during a secret test at a wet Silverstone circuit.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 announce HUGE Monaco Grand Prix statement
Formula 1 have announced an unprecedented change for the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton receives Ferrari title boost from key RIVAL
The seven-time world champion sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock in 2024 when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Red Bull mistakes feared over Ricciardo replacement as axed star plots comeback - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Social
Kelly Piquet shocked as Verstappen baby tribute paid
- 1 hour ago
Red Bull
Red Bull MISTAKE concerns raised over Ricciardo replacement
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen
Verstappen delivers ASTONISHING McLaren dig after Norris controversy
- 3 hours ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner feud details emerge as NEW Ferrari unveiled
- Yesterday 20:29
F1 News & Gossip
Hamilton receives Ferrari title boost from key RIVAL
- Yesterday 19:57