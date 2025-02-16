Red Bull mistakes feared over Ricciardo replacement as axed star plots comeback - GPFans F1 Recap

A former Red Bull driver has expressed doubts on Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 replacement Liam Lawson, who is stepping up from the junior team ahead of the F1 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed F1 star reveals plans for major COMEBACK

Axed Formula 1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed his intention to make a comeback in a shock statement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team holds SECRET test

Haas' new 2025 challenger has been spotted during a secret test at a wet Silverstone circuit.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 announce HUGE Monaco Grand Prix statement

Formula 1 have announced an unprecedented change for the iconic Monaco Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton receives Ferrari title boost from key RIVAL

The seven-time world champion sent shockwaves through the F1 paddock in 2024 when he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Related