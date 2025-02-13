F1 star Antonelli stunned by Mercedes ‘POWER’ after epic track test

Kimi Antonelli continued his mastery of Mercedes machinery with a high-octane track test at their headquarters in Stuttgart-Untertürkheim.

Antonelli is preparing for his debut season in F1 and has huge shoes to fill after Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari.

The 18-year-old has so far completed three outings in the F1 ecosystem, making his maiden free practice debut at Monza last year where he set the fastest lap before crashing at the Curva Alboreto.

Antonelli then went on to complete sessions at the Mexico City Grand Prix and in the Abu Dhabi post-season test as the Italian took every opportunity to acclimatise to his Mercedes.

Kimi Antonelli's maiden practice session ended in the barriers

The Italian teenager will make his F1 debut in Australia

Antonelli shows skills in “crazy” Mercedes outing

With the 2025 season fast approaching, Antonelli blew off the cobwebs in Stuttgart by putting the G 580 and GT 63 Pro through their paces.

In a video released on X by Mercedes, Antonelli is seen on the Untertürkheim test track doing donuts and a variety of power tests.

Mercedes tagged the video, quipping: “Things you don't learn at driving school.”

Antonelli was shocked by the Mercedes 'power'

Clearly loving the experience, the beaming teenager is heard saying: “That’s a lot of power” and "that’s crazy” as he got acquainted with the throttle on both cars.

Antonelli will be present alongside team-mate George Russell for the official F1 launch at The O2 on February 18 before pre-season testing in Bahrain eight days later.

He will make his official debut at Australia’s Albert Park circuit from March 14.

