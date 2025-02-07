McLaren issue MAJOR statement over 2025 car

McLaren have delivered a significant statement regarding their 2025 car ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

The British outfit will line up at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as defending constructors' champions for the first time in over two decades following their sensational 2024 triumph.

Led by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren enjoyed a stellar campaign, ending the year on top of the standings ahead of both Ferrari and Red Bull.

The team looked likely to make it a double celebration as the season entered its final months, with Norris well in the hunt for the drivers' trophy.

But Max Verstappen was eventually able to rediscover his top form at the right time to see off the challenge of his rival and secure a fourth successive championship.

McLaren recently celebrated a first constructors' title victory since 1998

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are targeting more success in 2025

McLaren 'fire up' for title defence

Optimism is high, however, heading in to 2025, with the team looking to build on their recent progress and make it another year to remember.

But they will undoubtedly have their work cut out, with Liam Lawson having taken over from Sergio Perez at Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton now racing alongside Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

The team will be in attendance at the upcoming F1 75 event on February 18, where they - and every other team on the grid - will unveil their new vehicle for the season ahead.

But before then, fans have been given a taste of what to expect after the team released audio of the car 'firing up' for the first time.

"The first fire up is a crucial milestone in the lead up to a new season, confirming that car build is on track following months of collaboration between all departments," read a statement on the team's website.

"It marks the first time that the power unit (PU) is switched on while fitted to the chassis, with checks then performed to ensure everything is working as expected and that there are no faults or leaks."

The clip also appeared on McLaren's social media pages, with an attached caption which read: "The sound of 2025."

The sound of 2025 🔊🔥 pic.twitter.com/p7BM568gMR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 5, 2025

