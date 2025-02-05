Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing

Adrian Newey and Aston Martin have been handed a major boost ahead of the new season after the completion of an exciting new signing.

Newey is about to embark on his first Formula 1 campaign with the British outfit following his shock departure from Red Bull in 2024.

Widely regarded as the best designer ever to grace the sport, Newey hopes to use his elite expertise to help drag the struggling team in to contention for world championships.

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll pulled off a coup in landing Adrian Newey

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso have been frustrated by the team's lack of progress

Can Newey arrival spark change in fortunes?

Since returning to the top tier of motorsport in 2021, Aston Martin have largely failed to live up to expectations.

Despite being spearheaded by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the Silverstone-based squad finished fifth in the constructors' standings last season, almost 400 points off Mercedes one spot above.

While Alonso is excited to see what developments Newey can bring, he has urged caution ahead of the upcoming campaign, insisting that the team will be in a far stronger position this time next year.

But there is at least some good news to celebrate in the here and now, after it was announced that the they have signed a multi-year partnership with Atlas Air, one of the leading global providers of outsourced aviation logistics.

Newey opted to join Aston Martin after resigning from his position at Red Bull

The partnership will also see both parties collaborate to share expertise and ideas as they both work towards making technological advances in their respective fields, while striving to promote sustainable practices.

As reported on the team's website, Atlas branding will feature on the AMR25, as well as the race suits of both drivers and the mechanics.

Ben Fitzgerald, chief operating officer as Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, said: "We are delighted to welcome Atlas Air Worldwide as our Official Logistics Partner ahead of the 2025 season.

"Logistics is the lifeblood of a Formula One team, and the ability to transport freight seamlessly as we race across the globe is critical to our success.

"Atlas's leadership in aviation logistics and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our core values of innovation and excellence."

