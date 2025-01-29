McLaren chief issues statement after star SACKING as driver return announced - GPFans F1 Recap

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has slammed a major failure in Formula 1 following the decision to axe a former driver.

Axed F1 star set for SHOCK 2025 racing return

An ex-Formula 1 driver is set to make a sensational return to racing in 2025, just months after being axed.

Hamilton health update issued following Ferrari crash

A health update has been issued regarding Lewis Hamilton’s test crash with Ferrari at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Newey reveals Red Bull EXIT update as Horner difficulties surface

Adrian Newey has provided an update on his Red Bull exit after difficulties at the team have emerged for Christian Horner.

F1 race winner reveals CRASH advice for beating Verstappen

An ex-Formula 1 driver has delivered some radical advice to Max Verstappen's rivals, ahead of the 2025 season.

