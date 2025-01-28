Hamilton Ferrari radio REVEALED as McLaren set for LEGAL battle with driver - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton’s first team radio message has emerged from his debut test with Ferrari following the Formula 1 champion’s arrival at Maranello.
McLaren set for £24m DRIVER SHOWDOWN over legal case
A formerly (and questionably) McLaren contracted driver is ready for a court appearance against the team this week.
Major change confirmed for F1 event as 2025 replacement announced
A major change has been confirmed for a popular Formula 1 event with an exciting replacement announced for 2025.
Historic F1 choice triggers ‘WORST pitstop’ verdict after nightmare mistake
A historic Formula 1 mistake has been chosen as the worst pitstop in the sport’s history in a recent decision.
Verstappen rival issues championship threat ahead of 2025
One of Max Verstappen's main Formula 1 rivals delivered a title threat to the defending world champion ahead of the new season.
