Historic F1 choice triggers ‘WORST pitstop’ verdict after nightmare mistake

A historic Formula 1 mistake has been chosen as the worst pitstop in the sport’s history in a recent decision.

In a YouTube video from F1 TV Tech Talk Retro, a panel of experts, including Albert Fabrega and Craig Scarborough, discussed the most influential cars in F1 history, beginning with the Arrows A23 car from 2002.

Arrows F1 team was formed in 1978, and made their grand prix debut at the Brazilian Grand Prix of the same year, with Riccardo Patrese their only entry for the race.

The team never secured a victory during their tenure in F1, but managed to claim nine podiums and a pole position in their 394 entries.

Heinz-Harald Frentzen with Arrows at the 2002 German Grand Prix

Anthony Davidson was previously a Minardi and Super Aguri driver

When was the worst F1 pitstop?

However, Arrows went into liquidation in 2002, and the team were bought by Mindari, with their former base at Leafield becoming the new home of the Super Aguri F1 team by 2005.

Fabrega, former mechanic at Super Aguri, was reminded of his history at the team with a nightmare mistake, which was branded as one of the worst pitstops of all time.

At the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, Anthony Davidson was running in third with Super Aguri, until he hit a groundhog which forced him to pit.

However, the British driver failed to alert the team of his decision via the radio, with the miscommunication sending the mechanics into a frenzy as they rushed to Davidson’s car after he entered the pitlane.

Whilst Fabrega described it as a 'nightmare' at the time, he reflected on the pitstop with good humour and laughed about the blunder nearly two decades on.

