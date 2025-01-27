Crucial Hamilton CHANGE revealed after debut Ferrari test

A crucial change at Ferrari has been revealed following Lewis Hamilton’s test debut with the Formula 1 team.

The seven-time world champion’s arrival at Maranello was nothing short of iconic, with F1 fans relishing in the series of images depicting the champion in red.

Hamilton also took to the track with Ferrari for the very first time last Wednesday, completing his first laps in the SF-23.

However, the 40-year-old has several more tests to complete before he makes his debut in the 2025 car, with Hamilton expected to complete a full programme at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the 2023 and 2024 car as part of Pirelli's 2026 tyre test.

Lewis Hamilton will take to the track with Ferrari again later this week

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a memorable Maranello debut

Can Hamilton win a world title with Ferrari?

The champion is already implementing changes at Ferrari, and after his test in the SF-23 Hamilton made several amendments to the car.

According to AutoRacer, Hamilton requested pedal changes, whilst also making several adjustments to Charles Leclerc's old steering wheel to suit his own preferences.

Hamilton could earn a record-breaking eighth world title at Ferrari, which is not only dependant on the car Ferrari provides him with, but also the competitiveness of his team-mate.

The Monegasque driver will be a tough opponent, with eight wins at Ferrari already under his belt and renowned for his qualifying performances - an area Hamilton has lost his edge in recent years.

However, Hamilton appears re-energised upon his Ferrari debut, and will be hoping to leave his 2024 woes behind him for the upcoming season.

