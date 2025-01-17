Mercedes set for SHOCK absence as Wolff issues health update - GPFans F1 Recap
Mercedes will have a major 2025 absence ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 season, according to reports.
Mercedes boss Wolff reveals stress factor in health update
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed how he deals with his mental wellbeing as a Formula 1 boss in a health update.
Verstappen 'statement' fuels SHOCK team switch rumours
A Max Verstappen ‘statement’ has fuelled shock team switch rumours amid reports that the champion could sign for Aston Martin.
F1 driver transfer target issues future UPDATE
A Formula 1 driver transfer target has issued a huge update on rumours linking him with a 2026 seat on the grid.
MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi RETURN confirmed for 2025
Valentino Rossi's legendary career will continue after being confirmed for a 2025 return to the race track.
