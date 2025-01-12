close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an award by Formula 1 fans, as he avoided any threat of a team axe in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce NEW driver signing for 2025 in official statement

Mercedes have announced a new driver signing for 2025 in an official statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement

Red Bull have issued a career update regarding their team principal Christian Horner in an official team statement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star handed performance DEADLINE in driver replacement talks

A Formula 1 star has been handed a performance deadline as driver replacement talks are already underway prior to the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey reveals terrifying details of Verstappen 2021 incident

Outgoing Red Bull legend Adrian Newey has revealed terrifying details about Max Verstappen's crash at the 2021 British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Christian Horner 2024
Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 11, 2025 23:54
Ricciardo victory IGNORED as rival driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo victory IGNORED as rival driver signing confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 10, 2025 23:59

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Axed F1 star makes STUNNING racing return

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo team talks surface in brutal SACK revelation

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen faces DISASTER as champion tipped to lose title

  • Yesterday 20:57
GPFans F1 Awards

Major Hamilton decision made after F1 AXE threat

  • Yesterday 19:55
Max Verstappen

Verstappen RETIREMENT verdict emerges as health doubts raised

  • Yesterday 18:59
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x