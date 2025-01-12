Hamilton axe decision made as F1 team announce NEW signing in official statement - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an award by Formula 1 fans, as he avoided any threat of a team axe in 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes announce NEW driver signing for 2025 in official statement

Mercedes have announced a new driver signing for 2025 in an official statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull issue Horner career update in official team statement

Red Bull have issued a career update regarding their team principal Christian Horner in an official team statement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star handed performance DEADLINE in driver replacement talks

A Formula 1 star has been handed a performance deadline as driver replacement talks are already underway prior to the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Newey reveals terrifying details of Verstappen 2021 incident

Outgoing Red Bull legend Adrian Newey has revealed terrifying details about Max Verstappen's crash at the 2021 British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Related