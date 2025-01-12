Mercedes announce NEW driver signing for 2025 in official statement
Mercedes have announced a new driver signing for 2025 in an official statement.
The eight-times constructors’ champions lost a major figure in 2024, after Lewis Hamilton made the shock decision to sign for Ferrari.
Whilst Mercedes had a pool of experienced drivers to choose from on the F1 grid, the team opted for junior driver and youngster Kimi Antonelli for 2025.
The 18-year-old will race alongside George Russell this year, with the latter taking on the role of team leader as Valtteri Bottas waits in the wings as their reserve driver.
Mercedes announce 2025 Sim Racing lineup
Mercedes will also field their Sim Racing lineup in 2025, with a new signing announced alongside their current drivers Dani Bereznay and Jake Benham.
Istvan Puki will join the team in 2025, after switching from Ferrari’s sim racing squad following a constructors’ win for the team last year.
However, Puki’s main focus for this year is the constructors’ title with his new team, Mercedes, as revealed in an official statement looking ahead to the 2025 season.
"To win the constructors’ championship - competing for Mercedes means the target cannot be anything else," Puki said.
"I am really looking forward for the upcoming season with this game. I feel even better than I did in the last one."
"We cannot wait to get racing again in F1 Sim Racing. It has felt like our best ever preparation and the team is raring to go," team principal Oli MacFarlane added.
"The gaps between the drivers gets smaller every year, and so it will all come down to who can deliver best on the day.
"I never find it easy watching qualifying and knowing that it can come down to just hundredths of a second, but that is what makes it such a compelling series."
