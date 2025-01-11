close global

Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING return as F1 legend given MAJOR honour - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped to make a stunning racing return in 2025 following his departure from Formula 1.

Brundle awarded MAJOR honour as F1 champions snubbed

Martin Brundle has been awarded a major honour whilst a series of Formula 1 champions have been snubbed in a vote from fans.

Horner slams Red Bull rebuild in BOLD Newey claim

Christian Horner has made a bold statement about the departures of Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley from the Red Bull Formula 1 setup.

FIA release official statement over DISQUALIFICATION of Red Bull star

The FIA have released a statement regarding the disqualification of two stars from a key event on the motorsport calendar, including a Red Bull athlete.

F1 team principal releases EXIT statement

Formula 1 team principal James Vowles has issued an exit statement, following a shock departure from the Williams team.

Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING 2025 return
  • 2 hours ago
  • January 10, 2025 23:59

Axed F1 star issues admission on EXTRAORDINARY IndyCar debut

Verstappen sporting SWITCH revealed in F1 break

Geri Horner caught in cheeky exchange with RIVAL boss Wolff

Perez issues F1 RETURN update as future decision unveiled

