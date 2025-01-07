Hamilton celebrates HISTORIC team ownership result

Lewis Hamilton has celebrated a historic team ownership result shared via his social media.

The seven-time world champion officially became a Ferrari driver at the beginning of 2025, with Hamilton expected to make his on-track debut in January.

However, Hamilton’s long-awaited debut at Ferrari has not been the only major talking point in recent weeks, with reports suggesting he could purchase a MotoGP team.

Struggling outfit KTM have been faced with a financial crisis, and Hamilton has reportedly entered into ‘concrete talks’ to buy into the Austrian manufacturer.

Lewis Hamilton is expected to make his Ferrari debut in January

Lewis Hamilton has been tipped to invest in MotoGP team KTM

Hamilton celebrates Denver Broncos win

Hamilton is no stranger to investing in sports teams outside of F1, with the 40-year-old also acquiring part-ownership of NFL team the Denver Broncos.

The Brit joined as part of the Walton-Penner family following their takeover of the team in 2022, with the champion seen attending their games over the past three years.

Hamilton took to social media earlier this week to celebrate a historic result for the team, which saw them reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated the Broncos' success on Instagram

The Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0, and will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wildcard Round on January 12, marking their first return to the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Writing on his Instagram story, Hamilton posted a video from the victory and captioned the story: "Amazing result! Couldn’t be happier for this team. So deserved. So iconic. Onto the playoffs."

